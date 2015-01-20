No money for ASU Fine Arts building again

South Georgia state lawmakers are disappointed Gov. Nathan Deal's proposed budget does not include money for a long-awaited Fine Arts center at Albany State University.

The building has been in the works since Ray Charles made a big donation to the university in 2001.

Lawmakers have been fighting for state money for years.

Last year, Gov. Deal said he supported the building, but he only proposed enough money to pay for new plans for the facility.

Rep. Darrel Ealum tells us there's no money for the project in this year's proposed budget, but he's hopeful it could be added during negotiations before lawmakers vote on the budget.

