Vigil held for Cairo murder victim

Monday night, the GBI announced an arrest in a mass shooting outside this store in Cairo Saturday night. Delaljujuan Jones, 28, of Havana, Florida is charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Jones surrendered to authorities in Cairo not long after a vigil to honor the murder victim. A large crowd gathered across the street from the Cairo Gas and Food Mart where Stanley Hill, 24, was killed Saturday night.

They prayed and released balloons and called for an end to violence in their city. One of the vigil organizers Timothy Henry said, "Today, we came together to show that in the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, and he was all about non-violence, that's what we're about today. It's not about doing anything else and nobody's name getting bigger. It's about this one cause of stopping the violence in our community."

Booker Gainor was the grand marshal of Cairo's MLK Day parade earlier in the day. At the vigil in a field near the shooting scene, he said, "When you can get so many people to come together and the violence and everything is down low, it's a success no matter if it's in a field or in a building.."

Three other shooting victims are recovering. They are Martarvione Moore and brothers Kentrall and Shontarious Brown.

Investigators say a large crowd was gathered in the area when an argument broke out and Jones started shooting Saturday night. He is being held in the Grady County Jail tonight.

