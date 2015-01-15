New State Superintendent releases video for Georgians

New State School Superintendent Richard Woods release a message to Georgians through youtube.

He says he wants to build better relationships with political and business leaders, teachers, and parents to improve outcomes for Georgia's 1.7-million public school students.

“I am also committed to conducting a series of Teacher Focus Groups and Community Town Hall events across the state to listen to the concerns and ideas of our students, parents, and teachers, as we restore and strengthen the buy-in and faith in our public education system,” said Richard Woods, State School Superintendent.

Woods, A former Irwin County educator is the only statewide elected official from southwest Georgia.

He was sworn in Monday.

