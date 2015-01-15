Democratic agenda in Atlanta

Democratic state lawmakers don't have a lot of power in Atlanta, but they do have an agenda they're pushing.

Thursday afternoon, they unveiled 26 legislative initiatives.

They include the HOPE for all Act that would fully fund HOPE grants for all recipients, not just those who receive Zell Miller HOPE grants.

The Too Young to Suspend Act which would prohibit schools from expelling or suspending children in pre-K through third grade.

The Taxpayer Empowerment Agenda which demands transparency on how the government spends money to outsource jobs.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.