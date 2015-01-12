Cannabis oil bill resurfaces as General Assembly begins

As the General Assembly session begins, medical marijuana is once again getting a lot of attention.

A bill to legalize cannabis oil to treat children with severe seizures nearly became law last year.

Most south Georgia lawmakers say they support that idea, but won't commit to supporting a bill until they see the final version.

“I think it's got a good chance of passing," said Rep. Ed Rynders of Lee County. "I think the important thing is people realize you can't smoke it and you can't get high off of it. This is very narrow in its scope for what it can do for very restrictive medical conditions.”

This year's version of the bill decriminalizes possession of cannabis oil and would set up a council to study the possibility of allowing production and distribution in Georgia.

