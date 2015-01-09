War of the Border ready to kick off

The high school football season isn't over just yet.

Some of south Georgia's best will put on the pads one more time.

For the seventh consecutive year, south Georgia's best unsigned high school seniors will battle a team of north Florida All-Stars in the War of the Border.

The first of the three games happens January 16 at Moultrie's Mack Tharpe Stadium.

The hope is to give the players one more opportunity to show off in front of the college scouts in attendance, and over the past six years, hundreds have come away with scholarship offers.

But it's also for bragging rights, for one state to claim superiority over the other for a whole year. For many of these players, that's plenty enough.

"Even though we're here to help bless these kids get another opportunity for a scholarship, it's still Georgia against Florida," laughs Team Georgia's Mike Gammons. "It's red against blue. So that's what makes it exciting."

"We don't hardly have to pump them up for this game at all," says Team Florida's Robbie Klees. "If they just hear Georgia, it's on."

The first game is Friday, January 16 in Moultrie. The next games will be January 23 in Valdosta and February 7 in Folkston.

