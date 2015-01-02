Work on new restaurant begins

After some delays, work is getting underway on another new restaurant in Albany.The owners of Smoke and Fire got a building permit last week to start renovating the old Beef-O-Brady's building on Gillionville Road.The restaurant will have a menu of pizza, ribs, and bar-be-que.Owners says it will bring something unique to south Georgia. "We've got this pizza oven here. You can't go anywhere within 200 miles, and it's going to be something to watch the show go on and a pizza cook in 60 seconds and a different style of pizza," said owner Glenn Eames.Smoke and Fire will start taking applications next week. They hope to open the first week in February.