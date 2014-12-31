Firefighters save family dog

There were some tense moments for one home owner, after her house caught on fire. But it wasn't her home that Ella Harper was worried about.

It was Tiger who firefighters brought back into her arms.



Ella Harper's other dog Max was also worried about his companion.



"He was worried about Tiger, because Tiger was still in the house, because he went back in after they came out. But the fireman went back in and got him out," Harper said.



"It worked out pretty good. The dog was in a room that did not have a heavy concentration of smoke but he did have difficulty breathing mainly because of the heat," said AFD Battalion Chief Matthew Jefferson.



Tiger suffered from smoke inhalation but firefighters made sure he got plenty of oxygen.



They don't know what caused the fire, but it started in the kitchen.





