Flu season is rough in Georgia this year

The flu season in Georgia is getting bad in a hurry.

State Director of Health Protection Dr. Patrick O'Neal said the state has seen a dramatic increase in flu cases in the last 7 to 10 days.

He said on a flu activity scale of 1 to 10, Georgia is now at a 10.

We're one of six states the CDC said has a high level of flu activity.

It's not too late to get a flu shot and even though this year's vaccine isn't a great match to the most common strain of flu, doctors recommend you get vaccinated.

