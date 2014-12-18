Albany church celebrates Christmas Thursday with community - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany church celebrates Christmas Thursday with community

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

More than a thousand people enjoyed a hot meal and received gifts Thursday at an Albany church

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist hosted its 14th annual community Christmas dinner church held their annual community Christmas dinner today at its MLK Drive location.

People filled the family life center to eat a holiday dinner and get gift bags.

A lot of children even went home with new bicycles.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly