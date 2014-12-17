Toddler shot in Cordele, sent to hospital

A 2-year-old child was hospitalized overnight with a gunshot wound to the leg.Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police and paramedics were called to the 1000 block of Gum Drive where a woman reported her child had been shot.Cordele Police say that officers were dispatched to the C. C. Shearer Apartments on Drayton Road, in reference to juvenile with a gunshot wound.

They discovered that a two year old had been shot in the leg and was then transported to Crisp Regional. The child and mother were then transported to Macon.

"We're still trying to determine the facts of how it occurred. Whether it was someone playing with a gun that they shouldn't have or actually shooting at someone else and accidentally hitting a child," said Sgt. Jeremy Taylor.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were still unclear Wednesday evening. A detective said they were working to contact witnesses and the victim's family to clarify the details.

