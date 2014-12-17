Dawson kids shop with cops

The city of Dawson held its annual Shop with a Cop event Tuesday night.

Children in need got to go on a shopping spree at Fred's with police officers, firefighters and the mayor.

Mayor Chris Wright said "We would like people to know that we care for all the children, and we just most importantly want everyone to have a merry Christmas."

The city collected donations, and each child could spend up to $40.

