A head on collision in Colquitt County claimed 2 lives Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:45 on Highway 37 near David Newton Road.Georgia State Patrol officials tell WALB the driver of Toyota Corolla, 19-year-old Claudio Hernandez of Norman Park, was traveling west on Highway 37 when his car crossed the center line and struck a Mazda Protégé head on, killing him.





The driver of the Mazda, 50-year-old Amalia Hernandez of Moultrie, was also killed.





No passengers were in either vehicles.





The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.