A man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after he was shot overnight in East Albany.It happened in front of a home on near the 1200 block of Van Deman Street near the intersection of Moultrie Road. Witnesses say 26 year-old Joshua Sayer was walking northbound on Van Deman when he yelled out he had been shot.Police say the victim was struck in the leg and taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital.Officials have not released information on a suspect of suspects but both APD and Dougherty County Police were on the lookout for a car the gunman may have been driving.

