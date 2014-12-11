WALB's Most Wanted: Hit and run killer

It's been 12 years since an Albany mother of three was killed by a hit & run driver outside a northwest Albany shopping complex.



The night of December 14th, 2004 Ginny Crisler was leaving the Hunter's Mill Shopping Plaza on Dawson Road when a car struck her in the parking lot and kept going - leaving Crisler to die on the pavement.



Surveillance video surfaced of a white Chevy Lumina involved in the hit and run. A decade later the driver of that car has still not been caught; the car never located. Investigators are certain someone out there knows who was behind the wheel and the driver is likely from the Albany area. The car was narrowed down to a 1995 to 1999 model Chevy Lumina.



A $6,000 reward remains on the table for information leading to an arrest in this case. Crisler was just 57 when she died leaving behind three sons just days before Christmas. Sons who will never see their mom again.



And it's time someone steps up to bring justice in this case and closure to the family. If you have any information contact the Dougherty County District Attorney's Office or CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.





