Cement truck overturns in Dougherty County

The driver of a cement truck walked away uninjured Wednesday morning after his truck overturned on Highway 82 in Dougherty County.

Police say around 4 o'clock the cement truck blew a tire causing the driver to lose control. The truck overturned in a ditch near Ashwood Drive.. It's unclear if the truck was hauling any cement but 2 tow trucks were called into the remove the truck.

The crash did not impact traffic.