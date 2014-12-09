WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (12/9/14): Irwin Co. not intimidated by Hawkinsville

It's been 17 years since the Irwin County Indians last played for a state championship, and that's long enough for the people of Ocilla.

The Indians braved Tuesday's chilly temperatures during practice to get ready for their state title showdown with Hawkinsville.

The Red Devils haven't allowed over 14 points in a game this season, and Irwin Co. head coach Buddy Nobles knows his bunch will have their work cut out for them if they want to lift the second state title trophy in program history.

But he adds this is an experienced bunch and they won't be easy to break Friday in the Dome.

"I think every game except for the first game we might have been down at halftime, and our kids didn't panic. Our coaches didn't panic," he says.

The Indians kick off against Hawkinsville Friday at 1:00 from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

