Lee Co. commissioner's last meeting

Lee County Commission meeting was the last for former chairman Ed Duffy.

He says he's proud of keeping property tax rates down during his 8-years in office and he'll miss serving the people of the county.

"I've enjoyed my tenure. I've enjoyed being on this board. I've enjoyed being a part of this board, and I'm all for moving Lee County forward and moving us in the right direction,” said Ed Duffy, Lee County Commissioner.

Duffy did not run for re-election.

Billy Mathis will replace him next month.

