Lee Co. Fire Department to receive new equipment

Lee Co. Fire Department to receive new equipment

LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The Lee County Fire Department will get a new piece of equipment to help protect people there.

County Commissioners debated whether to spend 278-thousand dollars on a new fire truck or less than $200,000 on a used truck.

They debated the issue for a while but voted 4 to 1 to go with the new truck.

