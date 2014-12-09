Lee Co. employees get extra day off - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. employees get extra day off

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Lee County employees will get an extra paid day off.

County commissioners voted tonight to add the day after Christmas as an official holiday.

The decision will cost taxpayers an extra $19,000.

