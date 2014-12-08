WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (12/8/14): Irwin's Hogan lights Indians' spark

The Irwin County Indians are headed to the state finals for the first time since 1997, and one play in Friday night's semifinal may have given them the spark to get there.

Down 7-0 to Commerce in Friday's semifinals, Irwin County's Ty Hogan made the interception that gave the Indians ball and the momentum.

Irwin went on to score 28 unanswered for a 28-7 win and clinch a spot in the state championship game Friday afternoon.

