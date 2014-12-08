WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (12/8/14): Irwin's Hogan lights Indians' spark

Down 7-0 to Commerce in Friday's semifinals, Irwin County's Ty Hogan made the interception that gave the Indians ball and the momentum.
Irwin went on to score 28 unanswered for a 28-7 win and clinch a spot in the state championship game Friday afternoon.
