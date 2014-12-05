The Locker Room Report (12/5/14): State Semifinals

Only four teams remain in south Georgia, and each of them can punch their ticket to the Georgia Dome and the state championship game.

With a win over McEachern, Colquitt County could answer the doubters. The Packers have reached six straight semis, but only have one title game appearance to show for it.

The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane haven't been to a championship game in 14 years. To end that drought, the Canes would need to take down the number one ranked team in AA, Greater Atlanta Christian.

Many in the state consider Brooks County the biggest Cinderella remaining. The Trojans are back in the state semis in what many thought would be a rebuilding year in Quitman. BC wants to continue their run against Benedictine.

The Irwin County Indians have used a heartbreaking loss in last season's semifinals as motivation to get back to this point. Could they avenge that loss and reach the Dome for the first time since 1997?

