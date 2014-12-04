Families visit Chehaw's Festival of Lights

Families got to see Chehaw's Festival of Lights in a unique way Thursday.

More than 150 bicyclists rode through the light displays.

They also had the chance to try out the B-M-X track and take a nighttime trail ride.

It's the first time Chehaw has hosted this holiday bicycle event.

"What we're really trying to do is bring bicycling advocacy to a new level here. Chehaw Park has been very gracious in offering us the opportunity to allow families to come and enjoy a night together in a protected environment and allow us to really enjoy the festivities of Christmas,” said Richard Thompson, Bike Ride Organizer.

The Festival of Lights opens to vehicles tomorrow.

It costs $15 per vehicle or $12 for Chehaw members.

If you bring a toy for Toys for Tots, you'll get a free train ride.

