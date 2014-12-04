WALB's Most Wanted: Newport Bandit

Albany police need help identifying "The Newport Bandit," and surveillance cameras got a good look at him.

Video shows a man swiping Newport cigarettes from the shelves at the Mini Mart on Stuart Avenue.

It happened around 1 a.m. on November 26th.

Cameras inside and outside give a clear picture. He was driving a light-colored Ford Taurus.

He walked around the store several times before heaving a brick through the front glass window. He got away with 10 cartons of Newport cigarettes, worth more than $500.

Anyone with information is urged call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.

