Gas prices may be on the way down

A gas station in Oklahoma City became the first one in the country in almost four and a half years to sell gas at a regular price of less than $2 a gallon.

Experts at gasbuddy.com say stations in other states that have low gas taxes could follow soon.

Sam's Club in Albany has the second lowest price in Georgia right now at 2.36 a gallon.

According to Triple-A, the average price in Georgia is 2.67 while the national average is 2.74.

Find the cheapest gas in your area here.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.