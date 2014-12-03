WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (12/2/14): Packers reach semis for sixth straight year

Winning at a high level in the largest classification in the state of Georgia is tough. Doing it consistently is tougher.

For the past six years though, the Colquitt County Packers have done just that.

Colquitt County took down Milton Friday night to earn another spot in the state semifinals.

It will be the Packers sixth consecutive trip to the Final Four, a state record for a school in Georgia's highest classification.

The Pack return to the Mack Friday night, when they host McEachern with a spot in the state title game on the line.

