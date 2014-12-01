WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (12/1/14): Colquitt's Greene fights for touchdown

The deeper you get into the state playoffs, the more crucial each play of a game becomes.

Our play of the week wasn't just critical in a one score game, it was highlight reel worthy.

The crowd was ready to go in Moultrie Friday night as Colquitt County hosted Milton.

In the second quarter, QB Chase Parrish looked long to Marquan Greene, who made the grab on the sideline then fought off the defender to get loose for the score.

The Packers went on to win 42-35 and advance to the state semifinals.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.