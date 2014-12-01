17 killed statewide during holiday travel period

The 102 hour Thanksgiving travel period would prove deadly on Georgia roads. Between Wednesday and Sunday, 17 people were killed in traffic related crashes, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.Nearly half of the fatalities occurred in South Georgia.On Thanksgiving morning a one car crash on Highway 37 in Colquitt County claimed the life of 30-year-old Stetson Beasley. Troopers say he was a passenger in a pickup driven by 29-year-old Lauren Gutbier that left the road a struck a tree.Gutbier is recovering at a Florida hospital.Two Douglas residents were also killed on Thanksgiving in a head-on collision in Candler County.Troopers say 22-year old Nicole Torpea and 26-year old Keith Davis were killed in the wreck that happened on Georgia Highway 121 near Metter.





Three people died Friday in a crash in Coffee County. The driver of a box truck told the Georgia State Patrol that a Cadillac driven by Mary Merritt did not stop at the intersection of Bowen Mill Road and Georgia Highway 268 near Ambrose.





Merritt, her husband Ray and her sister Annie Lue Pittman of Wray were killed in the wreck.





Also on Friday, a Florida man was killed when his car struck a tractor trailer in Randolph County. The Georgia State Patrol says 61-year old John Gibson of Perry, Florida died when his car crossed into the southbound lanes of U-S Highway 27 and hit the semi head on.

The driver of the truck was not injured.





On Sunday, 41-year-old Scott Burr was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Radney Rd. in Early County. Troopers say Burr went around a curve, lost control, and hit a culvert, and two parked cars. He was wearing a helmet, but troopers say speed was a factor in the crash.





Last 10 people died in traffic crashes during the Thanksgiving travel period.











