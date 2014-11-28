The Locker Room Report (11/28/14): State Quarterfinals

South Georgia was well-represented in the state quarterfinals, but could they make it to the state semis?
Colquitt County looks to make it six straight appearances in the final four, while Irwin County and Brooks County each wanted to book back-to-back trips.
In Class A, Irwin County remains a state favorite, but needed to avoid the upset. Calhoun County tries to build on the program's first-ever state playoff win.
All that and more is in this week's Locker Room Report!
