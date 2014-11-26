WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/26/14): SCA's Griffin clinches title with punt return

When the Sherwood Christian Eagles needed a play Friday night, it didn't surprise anyone when our WALB Player of the Week stepped up.

With the Eagles up a touchdown on Calvary Christian in Friday's state title game, Chaz Griffin received the punt and did the rest.

After getting a big block behind him, Griffin found the space he needed to get to the end zone, giving SCA a two score lead en route to clinching their first ever state championship.

Griffin's title sealing punt return earns him the player of the week honors.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.