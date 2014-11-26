WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/26/14): SCA's Griffin clinches title with punt return

With the Eagles up a touchdown on Calvary Christian in Friday's state title game, Chaz Griffin received the punt and did the rest.
After getting a big block behind him, Griffin found the space he needed to get to the end zone, giving SCA a two score lead en route to clinching their first ever state championship.
Griffin's title sealing punt return earns him the player of the week honors.
