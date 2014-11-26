Judge issues theft warrant over dog

A Georgia woman who spent months looking for her lost dog said an animal rescuer stole the dog.

When Pamela Baisden was recovering from surgery in April, a friend was caring for her Great Dane, Si and the dog got away.

She looked for Si day and night over the next few weeks.

Wednesday, she told a judge in Bulloch County her family contacted a local rescue to ask if they'd seen her dog.

“They said they didn't know anything about it and refused to allow them access to the building,” Pamela Baisden.

Recently, Baisden saw a picture of Si on a South Carolina rescue group site and found a family there adopted the dog.

She traced Si's journey back to the Statesboro rescue that claimed they never saw the dog.

The family returned Si to Baisden and Wednesday a judge issued a theft warrant for the rescue owner.

