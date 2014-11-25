WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/25/14): SCA claims first state title

After several seasons of struggling at the GISA level, the Sherwood Christian Eagles made the move to the GICAA.
You could say it was the right move.
On Friday, SCA took down Calvary Christian for the second time this season, this time clinching the program's first state title.
With a season like that, there's no doubt the Eagles are the team of the week.
