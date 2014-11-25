Athlete helps create a memorable Thanksgiving for many

A professional athlete is making sure folks in a small town have a happy Thanksgiving.

Donnell Harvey played basketball at the University of Florida and for many NBA and overseas teams.

Late Tuesday afternoon, he went door-to-door at homes and businesses in Shellman handing out turkeys.

It's something he's done each Thanksgiving for the last 13 years.

"On behalf of my organization Reconstructing the Youth, I have a couple of kids that's a part of the organization, and we just going around and making sure every family at least has a meal on Thanksgiving and able to enjoy their self,” Donnell Harvey, Reconstructing Youth Foundation Founder.

Harvey is building a youth center in Shellman.

