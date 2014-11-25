WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/24/14): Colquitt Co.'s Barge returns fumble, swings game

The Colquitt County Packers found themselves down 20-0 Friday night.

Their dream season was slipping away.

When they returned after the half, one play swung the game. It's the WALB Play of the Week.

Colquitt had cut the deficit to eight at halftime, but Dacula was driving again.

That is, until a Falcon pitch was behind the runner and fumbled. Packer LB Bull Barge picked up the loose ball and rumbled the other way for the touchdown.

The two-point conversion was good to tie the game at 23.

From there, the Packers never looked back.

Colquitt rallied for a 51-30 win over Dacula, but it was Barge's play that may have swung open the door for a Packer comeback.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.