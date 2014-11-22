The Locker Room Report (11/22/14): Pt. 1

GHSA teams battle for state quarterfinal spots, including Colquitt County and Cairo.
Plus, a pair of south Georgia teams, Mitchell County and Calhoun County, square off for the second time in less than a month.
All that and more is in this half of the Locker Room Report!
