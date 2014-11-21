WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/21/14): Packers and Falcons meet in Co - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/21/14): Packers and Falcons meet in Colquitt County.

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

While the Colquitt County Packers cruised in their first round matchup, the second round would seem to be a much tougher test, against fourth-ranked Dacula.

The Packers hope to keep their undefeated season alive- but they'll have to get past the Falcons in the second round.

Since Rush Propst took over in 2008- Colquitt County has never lost in the second round of the playoffs, they're 5-0.

But it hasn't been easy.

Three of those five games have been decided by 3 points or less, and Propst says the second round is when the intensity really turns up.

The second round in my opinion is one of the toughest rounds," said Colquitt Co. Head Coach Propst. "If you go back and look at the history of us or anybody, I mean...in this state, there's so much parity compared to the other state I was in. It picks up pretty quick."

The Packers and the Falcons kick off at 7:30 Friday night from Mack Tharpe Stadium.

Fans can see those highlights on The Locker Room Report.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany business devastated by overnight fire

    Albany business devastated by overnight fire

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-12-26 19:04:06 GMT
    Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty office overnight Tuesday. (Source: WALB)Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty office overnight Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

    Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Curbside boxes could attract thieves

    Curbside boxes could attract thieves

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-12-26 19:00:16 GMT

    It is the day after Christmas and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents for themselves. The biggest thing that people can do is making sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas. 

    More >>

    It is the day after Christmas and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents for themselves. The biggest thing that people can do is making sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas. 

    More >>

  • Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

    Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 1:00 PM EST2017-12-26 18:00:06 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street caused damage through most of the building.

    More >>

    Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street caused damage through most of the building.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly