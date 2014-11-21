WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/21/14): Packers and Falcons meet in Colquitt County.

While the Colquitt County Packers cruised in their first round matchup, the second round would seem to be a much tougher test, against fourth-ranked Dacula.

The Packers hope to keep their undefeated season alive- but they'll have to get past the Falcons in the second round.

Since Rush Propst took over in 2008- Colquitt County has never lost in the second round of the playoffs, they're 5-0.

But it hasn't been easy.

Three of those five games have been decided by 3 points or less, and Propst says the second round is when the intensity really turns up.

The second round in my opinion is one of the toughest rounds," said Colquitt Co. Head Coach Propst. "If you go back and look at the history of us or anybody, I mean...in this state, there's so much parity compared to the other state I was in. It picks up pretty quick."

The Packers and the Falcons kick off at 7:30 Friday night from Mack Tharpe Stadium.

Fans can see those highlights on The Locker Room Report.

