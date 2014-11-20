No change to FSU athletic events

Florida State University will hold all Seminoles' athletic events as scheduled this weekend after a shooting left three wounded and one dead in the campus library Wednesday night.

Athletic director Stan Wilcox released this statement Thursday afternoon:

"We are deeply saddened by the early morning events on campus. The entire Florida State family and surrounding community are affected. Our university administration has increased security measures and is providing a strong law enforcement presence on and around campus. We have been assured there is no further threat.

Classes have been canceled today, but campus is open. This weekend's athletic events, including those planned for tomorrow, will take place as scheduled.Following tragic times like we experienced today, athletic events can help in unifying both the student body and community. That is our hope in moving forward with these events.Our thoughts and prayers are with all those directly affected by this tragedy."

