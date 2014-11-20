No change to FSU athletic events

Athletic director Stan Wilcox released this statement Thursday afternoon:
"We are deeply saddened by the early morning events on campus. The entire Florida State family and surrounding community are affected. Our university administration has increased security measures and is providing a strong law enforcement presence on and around campus. We have been assured there is no further threat.Classes have been canceled today, but campus is open. This weekend's athletic events, including those planned for tomorrow, will take place as scheduled.
Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.