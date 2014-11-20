3 wounded in FSU campus shooting, suspect killed by police

Three people were hospitalized and a gunman is dead after a shooting inside the main library on the campus of Florida State University.

The school was placed on lockdown around midnight and students were told stay inside and away from windows.

Police said the gunman was shot and killed when he opened fire on responding officers.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition while another was listed as stable at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The condition of the third victim was not known.

