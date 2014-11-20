UPDATE: 2 wounded in shooting at FSU library

Officials have confirmed 2 people are hospitalized following a shooting on the Florida State University campus.

This comes after an alert urging students to stay inside and away from windows was issued around midnight Thursday.

The school's newspaper reported the shooting happened inside Stozier Library.

It's unclear if the shooter is in custody but police moved into the library to clear out students.

Students inside the library took to social media describing the situation as they took cover during the incident.

