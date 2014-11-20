'Dangerous situation' alert on FSU campus

Reports of shots fired on the campus of Florida State University led authorities to issue a dangerous situation alert to students urging them keep away from doors and windows.
The alert was sent out around midnight Thursday.
It's not confirmed if anyone was injured but Tweets from students indicated the incident happened near the campus library where several law enforcement and emergency vehicles were on scene.
Stay with WALB News 10 for this latest on this developing story.
