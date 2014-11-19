WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/19/14): Lee's Green blows up Lovejoy offense

Lee County's Dextric Green is a 5'8, 175 pound stick of dynamite at the linebacker position for the Trojans.

On Friday night, he blew up the Lovejoy offense to become the WALB Player of the Week.

Green led the Trojans with 10 tackles in Lee's 44-6 blowout of the Wildcats.

It was another stellar performance out of the Trojans defense.

Now Green and Lee County head to the second round against Archer, and that defense is as confident as ever.

"We're watching film on them, seeing what are their favorite running plays, what their favorite passing plays are. Once we do that, we'll just find out what they like to do and we'll shut down that like we usually do," Green says. "Once we force them to pass, we'll shut down the pass game so they don't have anything else to go to."

Lee County and Archer kick off in Lawrenceville at 7:30 Friday night. That game will be aired on GPB.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.