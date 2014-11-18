Georgia Power helps businesses and promotes eco-friendly cars

Georgia businesses now have an incentive to encourage people to drive electric vehicles.

Georgia Power is offering a $500 rebate to businesses that install electric vehicle chargers.

Georgia Power Area Manager Jay Smith said, "We probably have to get back home to charge it, but the more charging stations we have, just like filling stations for gas vehicles, then it will make the vehicle more usable."

The rebate program will last for two years.

Georgia Power commercial customers can learn more about the program by clicking here.

