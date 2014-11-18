WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/18/14): Cook continues to roll

They say it's not how you start, but how you finish.

Very few teams have finished like the Cook Hornets, who are the WALB Team of the Week.

After a 0-2 start, Cook has won nine straight, including a dominant first round playoff performance over Central, Macon Friday night.

While Jon Lindsey's option offense has been thriving, the defense has been equally impressive.

The Hornets haven't allowed 20 points since September 5.

If Cook wants to advance to the Elite 8, they'll need to keep it up with a tough Hart County team coming to town Friday night.

