WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/17/14): Masten's pick-six leads Cairo

One play can change the momentum of a ball game, and the Cairo Syrupmakers found that out Friday night.
Leading Veterans 3-0 in the second quarter, the Warhawks attempted a screen pass. The ball was tipped in the air and intercepted by Cairo's Stacy Masten, who returned it all the way to the endzone for the score.
That put Cairo up 10-0, and they went on to cruise to a 24-7 win.
Up next for the Makers is a second round matchup with North Oconee.
Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.