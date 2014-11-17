WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/17/14): Masten's pick-six leads Cairo

When it comes state playoff time in Georgia, every play matters a little more.

One play can change the momentum of a ball game, and the Cairo Syrupmakers found that out Friday night.

Leading Veterans 3-0 in the second quarter, the Warhawks attempted a screen pass. The ball was tipped in the air and intercepted by Cairo's Stacy Masten, who returned it all the way to the endzone for the score.

That put Cairo up 10-0, and they went on to cruise to a 24-7 win.

Up next for the Makers is a second round matchup with North Oconee.

