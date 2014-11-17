Golden Corral hosts Military Appreciation Day

Veterans Day was last week, but the restaurant chain that started the trend of honoring vets with free meals held their Military Appreciation Monday dinner.

Active duty and retired service members packed the Golden Corral in Albany for the 14th annual event that also collects donations for the Disabled American Veterans organization.

“It's really important for us to support our military and honor those that are serving or have served and then to give back to those that, like the Disabled American Veterans, to give back to them the money, and so we're looking to raise lots of money for them this year,” Tiffany Allen, Golden Corral Marketing & Hospitality.

Over the previous 13-years, Golden Corral raised 8.7-million dollars for DAV,including 1.4-million last year.

