The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several south Georgia counties: Atkinson, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Calhoun, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Schley, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Webster & Wilcox.



The tornado watch is in effect until 2 PM.





