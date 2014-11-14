The Locker Room Report (11/14/14): Pt. 1

For the rest of the season, it's win or go home.
In part one of tonight's Locker Room Report, some of the state title favorites try to move past upset-minded first round opponents.
Colquitt County hosts Rockdale County, while Fitzgerald takes on Bryan County at Jaycee Stadium.
