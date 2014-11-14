Fallen British pilots remembered in Albany

American veterans weren't the only ones honored this week in south Georgia.

A memorial in Albany's Crown Hill Cemetery honors seven British Royal Air Force pilots killed while training in Albany during World War Two.

On Sunday, what's called Remembrance Sunday in the United Kingdom to honor veterans, UK native Cheryl Edwards placed a wreath of poppies featuring the British flag on the monument. "My family are all military. I'd like to think if they were in a foreign land after dying and serving for their country that someone would take care of them too," Edwards said.

Edwards has done this each of the last three years after seeing a WALB story about the memorial.

The British have used poppies to honor troops since 1921. The tradition was inspired by the World War I poem "In Flanders Fields" that describes poppies growing among the graves of British soldiers in a battlefield.

