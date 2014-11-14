Boy Scouts honored for lifesaving volunteer work

Seven Boy Scouts from Mt. Zion Troop 99 were honored Friday night for helping save a life.

They were presented with Certificates of Appreciation for volunteering with the Red Cross's Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.

On October 11th, they gave away and installed smoke detectors in an Albany neighborhood where a lot of house fires break out. Two days later, a woman escaped her burning home when her new smoke alarm woke her up.

Boy Scout Leander Jackson said, "When I found out we saved a life I was shocked because I didn't know it would happen so quickly or make such a big difference as it did. So I hope that other people are seeing that installing smoke detectors in homes will save a life and it might be yours."

Leander Jackson was also initiated as an Eagle Scout Friday night.

