Advocates sleep in the cold to help the homeless

People spent Friday night outside in the cold downtown Albany to get a small taste of what's it like to be homeless.

People set up tents and makeshift box homes with sleeping bags. They're braving the cold as part of Mission Change's 7th annual Sleep Out at Riverfront Park. It included a chance to enjoy some entertainment and sip on some hot chocolate and hear stories from people who have overcome hard times.

This is the third year Jarrett Smith has taken part in the sleep out. He said, "I think it's really nice because you get to experience what it like for people who do this everyday. We only have to stay out here one night and we have heaters and all that stuff but some people don't have that."

Folks are invited to stop by for a little while or stay all night until 7 a.m.

The goal is to raise awareness about the homeless problem in our area and support programs that serve the homeless.

